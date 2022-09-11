PM Masrour Barzani meets with Iraqi Sunni leadership on political impasse

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday met with the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, and the Head of the Sunni Sovereignty Alliance, Khamis al-Khanjar to discuss the recent developments in Iraq.

Both sides also stressed the importance of moving beyond the current political impasse through dialogue and in a way that serves all the communities of Iraq.

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani the same day also met with Iraqi Parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, and the Head of the Sunni Sovereignty Alliance, Khamis al-Khanjar.

During the meeting both sides agreed on the “importance of holding early elections after legal preparations and according to constitutional mechanisms before the formation of a government that has full authority and confidence in its programs.“

Furthermore, they also underlined the the need for the Iraqi parliament to continue to work until the new elections.

Moreover, the both sides also stated they were ready “to participate constructively in bringing the views of all parties closer together and to take any step that serves the national interest, social reconciliation and protection of the security of citizens.”