New UK PM reiterates commitments to Iraq, Kurdistan Region: Envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The newly inaugurated United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss reiterated her country’s commitments to both Iraq and Kurdistan Region during her talks with President Nechirvan Barzani at the royal reception hosted by King Charles III in London on Sunday, a Kurdish diplomat said.

Barzani was invited by the UK to attend the State Funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was laid to rest in Windsor Castle on Sunday following a long formal procession. A total of 500 dignitaries took part in the event.

The British prime minister reiterated her government’s commitments “in all fields” to Iraq and Kurdistan Region in her talk with Barzani, Karwan Jamal Tahir, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representative in the UK, told Kurdistan 24 on Monday.

Truss reminded the Kurdish president that her first meeting as a foreign secretary was with Barzani back in September last year, Tahir said.

The new premier used to serve as the secretary of foreign affairs in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet. She was announced as the head of the Conservative Party and a premier in early September.

In September 2021, Barzani visited London, where he met with the country’s top leaders, including Johnson.

Tahir described Barzani’s participation in the late monarch’s funeral as a “big event”.

The Queen “was a true inspiration to many around the world,” Barzani said after he had signed the book of condolence in London on Monday.

He extended his condolences to King Charles III during the royal reception as well.