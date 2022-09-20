Erbil court sentences victim’s brother to 15 years in prison in ‘honor killing’ case

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The brother of Eman Sami Maghdid, also known as Maria, was convicted by an Erbil court on Tuesday of murdering his sister in early March.

The 22-year-old boy has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, Maria's lawyer Haram Rafaat told reporters on Tuesday.

“We had many comments during the trial. We submitted 15 points to the court, but they were ignored and the court announced its verdict, sentencing the victim's brother to 15 years in prison and releasing his uncle who was there at the time. He's gone” he told reporters.

“Due to flaws in the case, we suspect that someone else is behind Maria's murder," he added.

The verdict has not been satisfying for all. A number of women activists expressed that they had expected at least a life sentence for the offender.

Social media influencer Eman Sami Maghdid, 20, was reportedly killed by her own brother in Erbil on March 6, 2022. He was later arrested by security forces.

In early 2022, at least more than ten women have lost their lives, including ‘honor killing’ cases.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has repeatedly underlined that there is "no honor" in honor killing and that this ‘scourge’ must end.

"We as a government must impose the heaviest possible penalty on perpetrators," he said in February.

Deputy PM Qubad Talabani on Monday also met with Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed to discuss steps to combat violence against women.

During the meeting, Talabani stressed that “no one is above the law and there is no excuse for violence against women and murderers of women will not escape punishment.”

"The prosecution and conviction of perpetrators of gender-based violence is a key step toward the prevention of GBV (Gender-based Violence) and empowerment of women, but it is not enough," Tanya Gilly Khailany, SEED Foundation Co-founder and Vice President, told Kurdistan 24.

"We also need to ensure the safe access to support services that survivors and those at-risk of GBV critically require, and the strengthening of the systems that work to protect women and girls - including the Domestic Violence Law."

"Finally, we need to educate communities about GBV - which can be perpetrated against women, men, girls, and boys - and empower them to take action to stop it, and to instead aim for a more equitable and brighter future for Kurdistan together," she concluded.