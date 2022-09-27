PM Masrour Barzani lays foundation stone for infrastructure projects in Zakho

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a number of infrastructure projects in Zakho city.

The strategic dual roadway connecting Ibrahim Khalil border crossing with Turkey and Bachika village is part of the construction projects the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is undertaking in the city, Prime Minister Barzani said in his speech on Tuesday.

The crossing is the only official land border between Iraq and Turkey, through which a significant amount of trade is conducted annually.

Once fully finished, the project is expected to further facilitate trade between Kurdistan Region and Turkey.

Barzani also announced the construction of two new schools for the area, which was granted Independent Administration status last year by his government.

The administrative status delegates more authority to local officials in serving their constituents and cutting red tape.

A 1.7-kilometer-long dual roadway connecting Batifa subdistrict with Zakho is another road project the premier announced. Another 1.6-kilometer-long main street will be built to connect Hizawa with the Darkar subdistrict.

Planned to be executed by a local company, the projects cost 26.5bn IQD (over $18 million).

Zakho’s ancient market will be renovated as part of the construction efforts, the official said.

Barzani praised the sacrifices the local people have made for the Kurdish struggle, vowing to continue providing services and support for the area as part of the government’s plan.

The government has been able to renovate a number of roads in a year in Zakho, accounting to be 30 percent of the damaged roads that required immediate attention, Barzani said.

The official later visited the under-reconstruction, $7.8-million-worth Delal Bridge project to survey its progress. The tourist project is designed to include a national museum, 30,000-meters green space, a bikeway, an esplanade, parking lots, and fixed benches.

Read More: A big project will transform tourism around Zakho’s Delal Bridge