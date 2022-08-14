A big project will transform tourism around Zakho’s Delal Bridge

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – Zakho officially laid the foundation stone for a big project aiming at transforming the view around the ancient Delal Bridge and attracting more tourists to the city.

Head of Zakho independent administration, Guhdar Shekho along with Dr. Muhammed Shukri, head of the Kurdistan region’s investment department laid the foundation stone for a multi-million project in the city of Zakho.

Planned to be executed by the Mersin Insaat Company in 15 months, the tourist project's 11.5 billion IQD (over 7.8 million USD) budget has been allocated by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The project is planned on 56,000 square meters on both sides of the Khabur River where Zakho’s landmark Delal Bridge is located.

Chiya Ameen, director of Zakho tourism told Kurdistan 24 that this project includes a national museum, 30,000 meters of green space, a bikeway, an esplanade as well as parking lots, and fixed benches.

Chiya added that once completed the project will give away a stunning view and attract more tourists to the city of Zakho.

According to Guhdar Shekho, head of Zakho independent administration, the Delal Bridge tourism project has been one of the important projects they were trying to include in their strategic plans that can be implemented.

This is now coming true and will make the beauty of Zakho stand out better and this shows that the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is giving the tourism sector great attention as KRG is seeking to diversify the economy.

Delal Bridge is one of the most visited tourist sites in Zakho and is considered a very significant archeological site in the Kurdistan Region.

Previously in May 2022, an advanced lighting system was set up for Delal Bridge costing 70 million Iraqi Dinars, highlighting the uniqueness of the Bridge during nighttime.

Zakho with its mesmerizing nature has many tourism sites, but the Turkish conflict with PKK has negatively impacted the tourism sector in Zakho, especially the tourism sites bordering turkey.

Jalal Sulaiman, working at a hotel in Zakho said that during summertime, thousands of tourists mostly from central and southern Iraq flock to tourism sites all over Zakho on a weekly basis.

But unfortunately, the tragic event of July 20 has negatively affected that number, and now even though tourists continue to come but it’s apparently less than expected because we prepared for more this year.

Duhok province's relevant authorities are trying to attract more tourists and in their most recent efforts, they invited dozens of Iraqi media channels to famous resorts in Duhok so they can closely see the pleasant atmosphere in the region.