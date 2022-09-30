Iran threatens to target US forces after US downs Iranian drone near Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iran's semiofficial Tasnim News Agency reports that the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri (Bagheri) on Friday warned the US forces against taking action against Iranian drones.

"If Americans carry out any action against Iranian drones, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to their hostile measure," Major General Mohammad Bagheri reportedly said on Friday.

The US confirmed on Wednesday evening that the US brought down an Iranian drone heading towards Erbil.

On Wednesday, Iran attacked Kurdish opposition groups with missiles and ‘suicide drones’ into the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani and Erbil provinces, killing at least 13, and injuring 60 others. Most civilians were injured during the attack.

Also one pregnant woman and her child died in the Iranian attack.

General Baqeri emphasized that Iran is only beginning a "harsh" military offensive against "separatist terrorists," and added, "For the time being, we do not have any action against Americans."

He also claimed that the Iranian Armed Forces have "complete and precise" knowledge of the US bases in Harir, Erbil, and Duhok .

The general asserted that the fact that the US shot down an Iranian military drone shows that the US is working with Kurdish opposition groups. "We will deal with it at a proper time and place," he added.

"If any hostile measure against the Islamic Republic of Iran, its national security, and its national interests are adopted by American bases in these neighboring states, we will certainly respond to these bases," he said.

Tasnim also reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will continue its operations against Kurdish opposition groups until they “lay down their arms and surrender.”

The Iranian attack on Kurdish opposition groups in exile came during an ongoing protest in over 90 Iranian cities over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa (Zhina) Amini who died in police custody.

She was violently arrested for not wearing a “proper hijab”. According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR NGO), so far 83 people were killed in the protests.