Jordan, Kurdistan Region establish joint business council

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Investors Union signed an agreement on Saturday with the Jordanian Businessmen Association to establish a joint business council in order to facilitate trade and investment ties between Amman and Erbil.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of an investment forum in Amman, where the Kurdish top officials participated along with Jordanian business leaders.

The two sides are required to encourage and facilitate the exchange of expertise and data for the sake of developing trade relations and creating investment opportunities in various fields, per the deal.

The agreement would also help the participation of both sides in trade fairs as well as preparing economic research and studies.

The Kurdish-Jordanian council is set to meet twice a year to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The deal was signed by Ahmed Rekani, the head of the Kurdish Investors Union and President Hamdi Tabbaa of the Jordanian Businessmen Association.

"It is an important step towards creating prospects for further cooperation," Fuad Al-Majali, the Jordanian Consul General to Erbil, said of the agreement in a tweet on Saturday.

In addition to economic ties, Erbil and Amman also cooperate in medical fields.

At least nine hospitals in Kurdistan Region have been fully accredited by the Jordanian Medical Council, as part of the medical cooperation between the nations.