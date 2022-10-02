Economy

Jordan, Kurdistan Region establish joint business council

The Kurdish-Jordanian council is set to meet twice a year between businesspeople from both sides to discuss matters of mutual interest.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdish and Jordanian business leaders pose for a photo during a signing ceremony of an agreement establishing joint business council between Amman and Erbil, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo: Fuad Al-Majali/Twitter)
Kurdish and Jordanian business leaders pose for a photo during a signing ceremony of an agreement establishing joint business council between Amman and Erbil, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo: Fuad Al-Majali/Twitter)
Kurdistan Jordan Kurdistan Region Erbil Amman Business Council Investment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Investors Union signed an agreement on Saturday with the Jordanian Businessmen Association to establish a joint business council in order to facilitate trade and investment ties between Amman and Erbil.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of an investment forum in Amman, where the Kurdish top officials participated along with Jordanian business leaders.

The two sides are required to encourage and facilitate the exchange of expertise and data for the sake of developing trade relations and creating investment opportunities in various fields, per the deal.

The agreement would also help the participation of both sides in trade fairs as well as preparing economic research and studies.

The Kurdish-Jordanian council is set to meet twice a year to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The deal was signed by Ahmed Rekani, the head of the Kurdish Investors Union and President Hamdi Tabbaa of the Jordanian Businessmen Association.

"It is an important step towards creating prospects for further cooperation," Fuad Al-Majali, the Jordanian Consul General to Erbil, said of the agreement in a tweet on Saturday. 

In addition to economic ties, Erbil and Amman also cooperate in medical fields.

At least nine hospitals in Kurdistan Region have been fully accredited by the Jordanian Medical Council, as part of the medical cooperation between the nations. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive