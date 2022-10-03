KDP Barzani, PM Al-Kadhimi discuss Erbil-Baghdad anti-terror cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Monday discussed the security cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad in the fight against ISIS and ensuring stability, according to a statement.

President Masoud Barzani and Al-Kadhimi discussed the latest political developments in Iraq. They stressed “dialogue” and “mutual understanding” as the base for resolving the outstanding issues, a statement from the Kurdish leader’s office read.

Discussing the security challenges, Barzani and Al-Kadhimi spoke about Erbil and Baghdad's cooperation in the fight against terrorism as well as supporting efforts to maintain and achieve stability, it added.

A press release from Al-Kadhimi’s office said similar topics had been discussed.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on early Monday arrived in Erbil, where he was received by his Kurdish counterpart Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and other senior Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials.

He is set to meet with other Kurdish leaders during his official visit, a statement from his office revealed.

It has been Al-Kadhimi’s third official visit to the Kurdish region since taking office in May 2020.

The visit comes as the country commemorates its National Day as well as the fifth passing anniversary of late Kurdish Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.