PM Masrour Barzani receives his Iraqi counterpart in Erbil

The visit comes as the country commemorates its National Day as well as the fifth passing anniversary of late Kurdish Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) receiving his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at Erbil International Airport, Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi early on Monday in the capital Erbil.

Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and other senior Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials accompanied Barzani at Erbil International Airport in receiving the Iraqi delegation.

Al-Kadhimi is set to hold a number of meetings with the Region’s top officials, including his Kurdish counterpart Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani as well as President Nechirvan Barzani, according to a statement from his office.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Erbil, Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Erbil, Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo: KRG)

The visit comes as the country commemorates its National Day as well as the fifth passing anniversary of late Kurdish Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.

The Iraqi premier is expected to deliver his remarks at the event, where he will also shed light on the latest developments in the country, the statement added.

It has been the third visit of Al-Kadhimi to the Region since taking office.

