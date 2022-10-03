PM Masrour Barzani receives his Iraqi counterpart in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi early on Monday in the capital Erbil.

Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and other senior Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials accompanied Barzani at Erbil International Airport in receiving the Iraqi delegation.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani receives his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Erbil.

https://t.co/nP3WIYePxr — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) October 3, 2022

Al-Kadhimi is set to hold a number of meetings with the Region’s top officials, including his Kurdish counterpart Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani as well as President Nechirvan Barzani, according to a statement from his office.

The visit comes as the country commemorates its National Day as well as the fifth passing anniversary of late Kurdish Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.

I’m pleased to welcome PM @MAKadhimi to the Kurdistan Region.



We have a long conversation ahead; security, energy, and finances on top of the agenda. pic.twitter.com/KWuxssMptc — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) October 3, 2022

The Iraqi premier is expected to deliver his remarks at the event, where he will also shed light on the latest developments in the country, the statement added.

It has been the third visit of Al-Kadhimi to the Region since taking office.