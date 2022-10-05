Suspected Turkish drone again targets village in Sulaimani province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A suspected Turkish drone again hit a vehicle allegedly carrying Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters in a village in the Sharbazher area in northeastern Sulaimani province of the Kurdistan Region.

So far, it's not known if the attack resulted in any casualties.

Moreover, several villages in the Kurdistan Region’s Penjwen’s district in the Sulaimani (Slemani) province were targeted by drones on Tuesday.

Moreover, on Tuesday also a drone strike hit a vehicle in Sharbazher area in northeastern Sulaimani, Shaho Osman, the mayor, told Kurdistan 24.

The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) in a statement on Tuesday said that two fighters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were allegedly killed in the Turkish drone attack in Sharbazher.

Furthermore, Nagihan Akarsel, a women rights activist and co-founder of Jineoloji Academy Center originally from Turkey, was assassinated in an armed attack in Sulaimani (Slemani) on Tuesday morning.

The perperators of the attack were reportedly arrested.