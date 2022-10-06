YPG commander from Turkey killed in drone strike near Kobani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A commander of People’s Protection Units (YPG) died on Wednesday afternoon of injuries he sustained in a Turkish drone attack that hit an area in Kobani, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Thursday.

SOHR said the commander took part in battles to expel ISIS from Kobani, Al-Raqqah, Manbij, Ain Issa and Tabqah.

The pro-YPG Ronahi TV reported that the YPG confirmed the death of YPG commander Koçero Batman (Hasan Demirtaş) in a Turkish drone attack in Kobani.

Turkey's state-owned Anadolu Agency on Thursday said Demirtaş was a high-level YPG/PKK official in Kobani and killed in a Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) operation.

Demirtaş was reportedly born in 1983 in the Kurdish province of Batman in southeastern Turkey (Turkish Kurdistan) and participated in the fight against ISIS.

He was buried in the YPG cemetery of Kobani.

Turkey in recent months has continued to carry out drone and artillery attacks in northeast Syria.

SOHR on Thursday also reported that civilians’ properties have been severely damaged due to heavy Turkish shelling on Abu Rasin town in the north-western countryside of Al-Hasakah.

Turkey has recently carried out several artillery attacks near Ain Issa, Tal Tamr and Kobani.