Two injured in Turkish shelling in Hasakah province and Kobani region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish forces on Monday evening shelled villages controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near Kobani and Tal Tamr, injuring two conscripts, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.

SOHR said that on Monday Turkish forces shelled the villages of Marza Abroush and Tel Sha’ir village western of Kobani.

Moreover, Turkish forces shelled the Qarmough village near Kobani.

Furthermore, SOHR said Turkish forces fired artillery shells on the villages Khirbat Sha’ir, Al-Bobi, Al-Mashirfa and Dada Abdalin in the countryside of Abu Rasin in the Hasakah province.

Moreover, they also shelled the villages of Tel Al-Laban, Tawela, Al-Dirdara, Aboush and Al-Kozlaih villages near Tal Tamr, in which two conscripts of SDF-linked forces were injured.

Farhad Shami, the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) media center, in a tweet also confirmed that Turkish forces bombarded areas near Kobani, Ain Issa and Tal Tamr.

Turkey has continued to carry out drone and artillery attacks in northeast Syria and in northern Aleppo.

The US Embassy in Syria in a tweet on Saturday said the “recent attacks in northeast Syria have caused civilian casualties and threaten to escalate further.”

“We urge de-escalation in the interest of civilian lives, regional stability, and the ongoing D-ISIS campaign (counter-ISIS).”

Despite of multiple calls by the US, violence and mutual shelling has continued between SDF-linked and Turkish-backed forces.