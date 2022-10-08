Religion

PM Barzani stresses ‘peaceful coexistence’ on occasion of Islamic Prophet's birthday

"I pray to God that this holy day acts to enhance the high principles of religion and the culture of peaceful coexistence."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (second left) reading prayers at Sheikhi Cholli's tomb in Erbil during celebrations marking Islam's Prophet Mohammad, Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan PM Barzani Islam Prophet Mohammad Birthday Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24)  – On the occasion of the birthday of the Prophet of Islam Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him), Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday offered his "warmest congratulations to all Muslims in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and across the world."

"I pray to God that this holy day acts to enhance the high principles of religion and the culture of peaceful coexistence and forgiveness between the nations of the world," he added.

Muslims across the Kurdistan Region celebrate the annual event on Oct. 7-8 by singing songs and playing the traditional Kurdish Daf instrument.

The occasion was also celebrated today in Erbil's citadel, which was decorated on the special occasion.

 

 

