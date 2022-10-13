PM Barzani urges new Iraqi president to protect constitutional rights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday urged the newly elected Iraqi President Latif Rasheed to protect the constitutional rights of all the Iraqi people and Kurdistan Region.

Securing the majority of the votes, Rasheed defeated his rival Barham Salih, the former Iraqi president after two rounds of voting, in which he received 162 votes while Salih obtained 99 votes.

“I urged him to uphold his solemn responsibility to protect the constitutional rights of all Iraqis, including those in the Kurdistan Region,” Prime Minister Masrour Barzani tweeted, congratulating Rashid for being elected as the country’s new president.

“We have all endured far too much turmoil, and we must now harness a real will to start afresh,” Barzani said, adding the people’s needs “can no longer be secondary”.

I have spoken to Dr. Latif Rashid to congratulate him on being named the new President of the Federal Republic of Iraq.



I urged him to uphold his solemn responsibility to protect the constitutional rights of all Iraqis, including those in the Kurdistan Region. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) October 13, 2022

Rasheed, later on, was sworn in as the 10th Iraqi president inside the parliament, where he also tasked Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani to form the next Iraqi government.

The 78-year-old President previously served as the Iraqi minister of water resources for seven years. He had served in the ranks of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) as well.

A graduate of civil engineering, Rasheed obtained his Master's degree and Ph.D. in the United Kingdom in Hydraulic Engineering.