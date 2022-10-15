EU urges Iraq to swiftly form a new government

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The European Union on Friday congratulated Abdul Latif Rashid on his election as President of the Republic of Iraq and Mohammed Al-Sudani for his nomination as Prime Minister designate.

"These are positive steps towards the long awaited government formation, one year after the October 2021 elections for which the EU deployed an Electoral Observation Mission," the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"The EU also condemns the rocket attacks nearby the Iraqi parliament shortly before Thursday’s Presidential vote. Violence has no place in the democratic process and differences must be resolved peacefully through constructive dialogue within the constitutional framework," he added.

Moreover, the EU said it is "is now crucial for Iraq to swiftly form a constitutionally mandated and fully empowered government that can implement urgently needed reforms, responding to the needs and aspirations of its people."

The EU official also said that the "remains committed to further strengthening its partnership with Iraq in support of economic growth, job creation and stabilisation of the society."

"A peaceful, prosperous and democratic Iraq is essential for its people, for the region and for Europe."

During the Oct. 10 Iraqi elections, the EU deployed the European Union Election Observation Mission to Iraq 2021.

In it's final report in February 2022 it concluded that the elections were "technically well-managed, competitive, and the largely calm electoral campaigns enabled voters to make informed choices."