Politics

First archeological park opens in Duhok

"The Park, which is the first of its kind in Iraq and the region, locates in Faida south of Dohuk, and comprises 13 two-meter-height sculptures engraved on its walls dating back to the reign of the Assyrian king Sargon II."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdish and Italian officials on Sunday opened the first archeological park in Iraq in Faida in the Duhok province (Photo: Minister of Municipalities and Tourism
Kurdish and Italian officials on Sunday opened the first archeological park in Iraq in Faida in the Duhok province (Photo: Minister of Municipalities and Tourism
Kurdistan Italy Duhok Italian Agency for Development Cooperation Italian Consulate General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish and Italian officials on Sunday opened the first archeological park in Iraq in Faida in the Duhok province. Moreover, UNESCO officials were present at the inauguration.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Municipalities and Tourism, Sasan Awny, the Italian Consul General Michele Camerota, and the Italian ambassador to Iraq Maurizio Greganti participated in the inauguration of the archeological park.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism in a tweet said the project is led by the University of Udine and with support from Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and the Italian consulate.

Moreover, the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism said on Twitter that "the Park, which is the first of its kind in Iraq and the region, locates in Faida south of Dohuk, and comprises 13 two-meter-height sculptures engraved on its walls dating back to the reign of the Assyrian king Sargon II (705-721 BC) and his son Sennacherib."

Moreover, it said the "Faida Park is one of 5 sites that will be included in the Archaeological Park Project in the future, having a great importance to Iraq in general and to Kurdistan in particular, because it will be an important tourist attraction, in addition of being an economic resource."

The Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism also said these murals were discovered at the Faida site in several stages in recent years, "through excavations carried out by a joint mission of Italian archaeologists from the University of Udine and their counterparts from the KRG Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage of Duhok."

According to the website of the University of Udine, the "Kurdish-Italian Faida Archaeological Project" (KIFAP) was launched in 2019 to save the extraordinary archaeological Assyrian complex of Faida.

The site contains more than 2,700-year-old sculptures carved on its walls dating back to the era of the Assyrian king Sargon II (Photo: University of Udine)
The site contains more than 2,700-year-old sculptures carved on its walls dating back to the era of the Assyrian king Sargon II (Photo: University of Udine)

“At about 20 km south from Duhok, at the foot of a calcareous hill, an Assyrian king (probably Sargon II, 720-705 BC) ordered the digging of an almost 7 km long irrigation canal," the site says.

"On the rock constituting the eastern side of this canal, at least twelve bas-relief panels were engraved representing the monarch at the extremity of a procession of seven statues of deities standing on bases laid on the back of symbolic animals,” the site added.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive