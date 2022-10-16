Russian airstrikes kill two, injure nine in Afrin

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Russian airstrikes on Sunday killed two members of a Turkish-backed group called Souqour al-Shamal in Afrin, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

A total of two members of the group were killed, while nine were injured in Russian air strikes north of Qatma village in the Sharan district in the Afrin countryside in north-western countryside of Aleppo.

Moreover, Russian strikes also hit the Al-Jabha Al-Shamiyyah headquarters.

The Russian strikes come a day after a ceasefire deal between Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Third Corps, after days of fighting between Turkish-backed groups allied to HTS and the HTS, and opposed to HTS.

Since the deal, peace has returned to Turkish-controlled territories. Although there are still fears among opposition activists that the HTS might enter Azaz.

Turkey and its Syrian militia proxies invaded Afrin in early 2018 in Operation Olive Branch.

As a result of the infighting, the HTS for the first time could enter Afrin city that was under the control by Turkish-backed factions since Turkey and it's proxy forces took over Afrin in 2018.

Syrian territories controlled by Turkey have been plagued by infighting by rebel groups and indiscriminate bombings.