Politics

Pro-Kurdish party condemns jail sentence for Guven and Demirtas

“We will show no submission to their oppressive policies: Neither in the past, nor ever."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdish opposition leader Selahattin Demirtas has been imprisoned by the Turkish government since 2016. (Photo: AFP)
Kurdish opposition leader Selahattin Demirtas has been imprisoned by the Turkish government since 2016. (Photo: AFP)
Turkey HDP Turkey Leyla Güven Demirtas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) on Monday condemned the decision of Turkish courts to sentence former HDP MP Leyla Guven to 11 years and 7 months and former HDP co-chair Selahattin Demirtas to 2 years and 6 months.

The HDP blamed the alliance between Turkey's far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for putting pressure on the HDP ahead of the country's June 2023 general elections. 

“We will show no submission to their oppressive policies: Neither in the past, nor ever,” the HDP said in a tweet.

On Monday, a Turkish court sentenced Leyla Guven to 11 years and 7 months due to ‘terrorist propaganda’.

On Sept 14, the Ankara Heavy Criminal Court sentenced former HDP Selahattin Demirtas to 2 years and 6 months for "insulting a public servant".

The Council of Europe Committee of Ministers last year called on Turkey to release Kurdish opposition politician Selahattin Demirtas.

Demirtas remains jailed despite European Court of Human Rights rulings calling for his immediate release.

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive