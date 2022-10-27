Politics

Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani elected Iraq’s new premier

Fuad Hussein, representing the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) member, was elected as Iraq's foreign minister for the second time. 
Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani poses for a photo inside Iraqi parliament, Oct. 13, 2022. (Photo: Iraqi parliament/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi lawmakers elected Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani as the country’s seventh premier following over a year of political stalemate. 

Al-Sudani’s cabinet and his nominees for the ministerial positions were approved in majority by the members of parliament on Thursday, he announced. 

The session was briefly stopped due to a brawl between two members of the legislative house, who were dismissed as they violated the code of conduct. 

His cabinet consists of 22 ministers, mainly representing the Administering the State Coalition's parties that formed the government.

There are currently two Kurdish ministers in the cabinet. Fuad Hussein, representing the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) member, was elected as Iraq's foreign minister for the second time. 

Khalid Shwani of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) became Iraq's justice minister. 

Al-Sudani's cabinet has three female ministers, Finance Minister Taif Sami, Minister of Migration and Displacement Evan Jabro, and Hyam Al Yassri of the telecommunication ministry of communications.  

Al-Sudani was assigned by President Latif Rasheed on October 13 to form the next Iraqi government over a year after the country’s parliamentary elections and months-long political wrangling. 

Served as a governor, Al-Sudani has also headed numerous ministries during his political career.

