PM Barzani, UN envoy agree all sides should support Iraq’s new government

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the United Nations envoy to Iraq on Monday stressed that all parties should supportive of Iraq’s newly formed government’s agenda.

Barzani received the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in Erbil, where they discussed the latest political developments in Iraq following the government formation, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

Barzani and the UN envoy stressed that all parties should be supportive of the new government’s agenda, so it can serve the country’s people and components impartially as well as resolve the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad based on the constitution, the statement added.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reform program and its digitalization efforts were also highlighted during the meeting.

Following over a year of the last parliamentary elections, the political parties last week broke the political stalemate when they formed Iraq’s new government, headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani.

The UN mission in Iraq has recently stressed the need for completing Al-Sudani’s cabinet as well as addressing the country’s long-standing issues.