Kurdistan 24 reveal the names of KRG’s delegation to visit Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – a top delegation from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is scheduled to visit Baghdad next week’s Tuesday.

Fars Isa, Head of KRG’s representation in Baghdad, told Kurdistan 24 that the ultimate objective of the visit is to discuss the budget law of 2023.

Isa, also revealed that he with Awat Sheikh Janab (Minister of Finance and Economy), Umed Sabah (President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers), Abdulhakim Khosraw (Secretary of the High Committee for the Implementation of the Reform Law) would be the members of the delegation.

Umed Sabah earlier told Kurdistan 24 about the objective of the visit.