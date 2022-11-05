Politics

Kurdistan 24 reveal the names of KRG’s delegation to visit Baghdad

Fars Isa, Head of KRG’s representation in Baghdad, told Kurdistan 24 yesterday that the ultimate objective of the visit is to discuss the budget law of 2023.
Iraqi flag (right) beside Kurdish flag (left)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – a top delegation from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is scheduled to visit Baghdad next week’s Tuesday.

Isa, also revealed that he with Awat Sheikh Janab (Minister of Finance and Economy), Umed Sabah (President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers), Abdulhakim Khosraw (Secretary of the High Committee for the Implementation of the Reform Law) would be the members of the delegation.

Umed Sabah earlier told Kurdistan 24 about the objective of the visit.

