KRG delegation to visit Baghdad next week: KRG official

The budget law of 2023, sending November and December’s allocated budget of Kurdistan and making new agreement with Baghdad will be discussed
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has ordered to send an official delegation to Baghdad next week, Omed Sabah, the Chief of Staff to the Council of Ministers' Presidency Omed Sabah confirmed to Kurdistan 24.

The visit will either take place on Tuesday or Thursday, to discuss the agenda of Iraqi political parties (including Kurdistan Democratic Party and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan) that has already been approved by the Iraqi parliament, Sabah added.

The budget law of 2023, sending November and December’s allocated budget of Kurdistan and making new agreement with Baghdad will be discussed, he added.

Kurdistan 24 earlier reported that an official delegation visits Baghdad next week.

