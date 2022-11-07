Canadian soldier killed non-operational incident in Baghdad: Canadian Defense Department

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Canadian Armed Forces member, Captain Eric Cheung, died Saturday under non-operational related circumstances in Baghdad, Iraq, the Canadian Department of National Defence said in a statement on Saturday.



"An investigation into the circumstances of this incident is currently underway and no further details will be made available until the investigation has been completed," the Department of National Defence said.

"Our thoughts are with Captain Cheung’s family and friends."

The Canadian Army said that Captain Eric Cheung was an operations officer with 38 Canadian Brigade Group Headquarters, based in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

He was reportedly working in Baghdad, Iraq, as an Executive Officer to the Directorate of Strategic Communications for Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.

A CAF member, Captain Eric Cheung, died Saturday under non-operational related circumstances in Baghdad, Iraq. An investigation into the circumstances of this incident is currently underway. Our thoughts are with Captain Cheung’s family and friends: https://t.co/olKCoAsFxz pic.twitter.com/cRcPa9qfu6 — Canadian Armed Forces (@CanadianForces) November 7, 2022

"As part of Operation IMPACT, Captain Cheung was supporting the Canadian Armed Forces efforts in support of the Global Coalition," the Department of National Defence said.

Canada’s Operation Impact began in support of the international coalition to defeat Islamic State in 2014.

The Canadians also carried out airstrikes against the terrorist group between November 2014 to February 2016.