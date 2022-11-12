Security

5 ISIS members killed in the Kirkuk city

The ISIS members were killed in Bir Ahmed village, where many military equipment found.
Kirkuk city (Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Security Media Cell announced on Saturday that 5 ISIS members were killed in Kirkuk in an air strike carried out by Iraqi Air Force’s F-16 aircraft.

Five rifles, seven different grenades, 24 rifle magazines, seven detonators, four chest sleeves, ten meters of fuse, a lighter, a sum of money, a Shamsa cell, 20 mobile devices, 25 mobile SIM cards and a portable router were found in the raid, according to SMC.

