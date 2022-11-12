5 ISIS members killed in the Kirkuk city

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Security Media Cell announced on Saturday that 5 ISIS members were killed in Kirkuk in an air strike carried out by Iraqi Air Force’s F-16 aircraft.

The ISIS members were killed in Bir Ahmed village, where many military equipment found.

Five rifles, seven different grenades, 24 rifle magazines, seven detonators, four chest sleeves, ten meters of fuse, a lighter, a sum of money, a Shamsa cell, 20 mobile devices, 25 mobile SIM cards and a portable router were found in the raid, according to SMC.

The Sulaimani Governorate's Asayish (Kurdish security organization) announced on Sunday that two ISIS members were killed on November 6 in Sengaw subdistrict near Chamchamal.