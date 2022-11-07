Security

Two ISIS members killed in Sulaimani governorate

They were killed after a 30-minute confrontation with Asayish in Kichan district of Sengaw.
Asayish fighting ISIS (Photo: submitted to Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Sulaimani Governorate's Asayish (Kurdish security organization) announced in a statement on Sunday that two ISIS members were killed on Saturday in Sengaw subdistrict near Chamchamal.

They were killed after a 30-minute confrontation with Asayish in Kichan district of Sengaw, the announcement added.

None of the members of Asayish were hurt in the operation according to the announcement.

Asayish is a Kurdish security and intelligence organization in the Kurdistan Region that was founded in 1992. The organization carried out many operations against terrorist groups, especially ISIS.

The Asayish plays a significant role in fight against ISIS from 2014 until today.

