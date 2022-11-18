Sulaimani gas explosion: 15 people killed, and 12 injured

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Directorate of Sulaimani Civil Defence announced on Friday that 15 people lost their lives and 12 people were injured in gas explosion in Sulaimani.

One of the children injured in the explosion died in the hospital, Governor of Sulaimani Haval Abubakir said in a statement.

The explosion caused by a leak in a liquid gas tank on Thursday evening in the Kaziwa neighborhood.

The Associated Press reported that the explosion destroyed at least three homes.

PM Masrour Barzani on Thursday said he spoke with the Sulaimani Governor Abubakir and instructed him to investigate the cause of the tragic incident in Sulaimani and to help the victims.

UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Thursday expressed their condolences to the families of those who died, and wished “the injured a speedy recovery, and salute rescuers for their relentless efforts.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the horrific gas tank explosion in Sulaymaniyah that resulted in many casualties.”

On Friday, US Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski also expressed "our sincere condolences for the tragic loss of life from the gas tank explosion in Sulaymaniya."

"Our sympathies go out to the families of the victims. We wish a full recovery to the injured and send our sincere appreciation to the rescue workers."

The Ambassador of Canada Gregory Galligan also offered his "sincere condolences to the family and friends of those killed and injured by the tragic gas explosion yesterday evening in Sulaymaniyah."