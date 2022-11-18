PM Barzani concerned over victims of Sulaimani gas explosion: Interior minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed on Friday visited Sulaimani as a representative of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday after the gas explosion incident last Thursday that killed 15 people.

The explosion was caused by a leak in a liquid gas tank on Thursday evening in the Kaziwa neighborhood.

Ahmed reaffirmed that PM Barzani spoke with Sulaimani Governor Abubakir and instructed him to investigate the cause of the tragic incident to help the victims.

Rebar Ahmad also congratulated the health teams that have fulfilled their duties during the incident and thanked the Sulaimani administration for rescuing the missing victims of the incident on behalf of PM Masrour Barzani.

“The Prime Minister has instructed us to thank the institutions of Sulaimani that have fulfilled their duties as a team.”

"Unfortunately, 15 people were killed and 12 others injured. No one is left under the rubble of the collapsed house. We all sympathize with the city of Sulaimani. We hope the injured will survive and return home in good health," he said.

The Interior Minister confirmed Barzani’s willingness to do his best for the families of the victims and provide the cost of their treatment.

He also said heavily injured victims could be send abroad to receive better treatment.