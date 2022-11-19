KDP to meet PUK in near future, President Nechirvan Barzani tells Kurdistan 24

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to meet with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in soon along with other Kurdish parties, the top official told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday.

Barzani’s remarks came during a presser held at Shar Hospital in Sulaimani province, where he visited one of the wounded victims of last week’s gas leak explosion.

Following its latest party congress, the KDP is trying to a “open a new page”, he said, adding it would meet with all the political parties, including the PUK.

Regarding the recent extension of the Kurdistan Region's parliament session and setting a time for the parliamentary election, the President hoped for conciliation between rival political parties to solve these issues, and stressed, "the interest of Kurdistan Region must be above all the interests of political parties."

He also stated, "due to the extension of the parliament session for one year, the parliamentary election must be hold next year."

The Kurdish president took part in the funeral of the 14 victims of the explosion in Sulaimani, where they were laid to rest earlier Saturday.

President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his condolences to the victims' families and showed his willingness to help them in whatever they need.

"KRG will investigate the incident," Barzani confirmed.