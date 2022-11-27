PM Barzani allocates more than a billion dinars for Dukan’s water facility

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday allocated more than one billion dinars for Dukan’s water facility, a district of the Sulaymaniyah Governorate, in the Kurdistan Region.

One billion, 441 million, and 800 thousand IQD (three billion, 302390.88 million, and 548.55 thousand USD) were approved by PM Barzani to be spent on Dukan’s water facility, according to the statement of the Department of Media and Information of the Kurdistan Regional Government

The money was allocated within the framework of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ninth cabinet, per the readout.

KRG’s Ministry of Planning was designated to take necessary actions to rank the projects of 2022-2023 within the framework of the budget of the Ministry of Municipality and Tourism, the statement added.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister has previously allocated a 741 million dinars to Sulaimani’s water facility.