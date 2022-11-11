Economy

PM Barzani allocates 741 million dinars to Sulaimani’s water facility

This amount of money would go to water filters, wells and other water-related projects of Sulaimani Governorate for the year 2022.
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: Saber Dri)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Within the framework of Kurdistan Regional Government’s nineth cabinet, 741 million dinars has been allocated to water facilities in Sulaimani Governorate on Thursday.

The Department of Media and Information in a statement said that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani approved the allocation of the money for water projects in the Sulaimani Governorate.

The money is distributed under the supervision of Water Directorate of Sulaimani.

