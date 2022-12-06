Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses regional issues with his Jordanian counterpart

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq announced on Tuesday that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in Amman and met with his counterpart, Ayman Safadi, according to a statement.

Bilateral and historical relations between the two countries were addressed in the meeting, the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq read.

Both officials also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between both countries, as well as Arab and regional issues, especially in relation to the Palestinian cause, the statement added.