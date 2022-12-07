PM Barzani, President of UAE discuss the arrival of Kurdish pomegranates to Gulf countries

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday held a phone call with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

During a telephonic conversation, both leaders agreed that enormous progress has been made in the Kurdistan Region – UAE relationship since their last meeting in January and their cooperation will be continued, according to the readout from the Prime Minister’s office.

“Both leaders described the arrival of fresh pomegranate shipments in the UAE as a new beginning for both nations. Prime Minister Barzani said the Kurdistan Region will export more products, including apples, grapes and honey, and is uniquely placed to help meet regional food security needs,” the PM office said.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday visited the pomegranate export market in Erbil and discussed the first export of agricultural products abroad.