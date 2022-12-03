PM Barzani visits the pomegranate export market in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday visited the pomegranate export market in Erbil and discussed the first export of agricultural products abroad.

"We have been able for the first time to send our products abroad," the Prime Minister told the reporters during his visit. “This was a promise we made before, and now, thank God, we have kept it,” he added.

“A new door has been opened for the farmers of the Kurdistan Region”, he stated, adding this paves the way for the exportation of other products.

Barzani reaffirmed that Kurdistan Region plans to export figs, strawberries, apples, and honey, and sending pomegranates abroad is just a beginning and added that Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is in contact with European countries to export Kurdish products there.

The premier confirmed to the farmers that KRG will “send their products to the market,” and that this step “will bring another source of income and plays an important role in the development of the agricultural sector.”

Barzani thanked the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources Begard Talabani and the continuous efforts of those who worked to make this process successful.

He also stressed that this step shows that the Kurdistan Region has made great progress in the agricultural sector.

Moreover, The Prime Minister explained that KRG wants to “diversify the revenue of the Kurdistan Region”.