PM Barzani calls for ‘peaceful Kurdistan’ on flag day

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday called for “a peaceful and more prosperous Kurdistan” on flag day.

In a televised message, Barzani celebrated flag day and praised the brave Peshmerga forces and martyrs for their sacrifices for Kurdistan.

“On Kurdistan Flag Day, we honor our flag. The flag that represents all the components of Kurdistan,” Barzani said.

“Let us all move forward under our sacred flag for a peaceful and more prosperous Kurdistan,” the premier said.

He commended the Peshmerga forces whose dedication, resilience, and sacrifice “means our flag flies high,” he added.

To honor the day, activities across the region are being held at schools, universities, and public offices. Business establishments have also decorated their offices with the flag.

On Nov. 11, 1999, the Kurdistan Parliament ratified the Kurdistan flag law, choosing red, white, and green banners with a sun in the middle as its official flag.

Five years later, December 17 was designated by the Kurdistan Parliament as flag day to honor the symbol and the martyrs of Kurdistan.