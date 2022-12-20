Economy

PM Barzani approves the allocation of one billion IQD for the Koya water project

The allocation of the money is “to cover the needs of Bogd-Koya water project, which includes Bogd, Dawdawa, and Haybat Sultan stations.”
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday approves the allocation of one billion and 112 million 786 thousand Iraqi dinars for a water project in Koya, according to a statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Media and Information.

The allocation of the money is “to cover the needs of Bogd-Koya water project, which includes Bogd, Dawdawa, and Haybat Sultan stations,” according to the statement.

“The project is within the framework of the ninth cabinet’s efforts to increase service projects in the Kurdistan Region,” the statement added.

Moreover, on Monday, the Prime Minister approved the allocation of seven billion and 871 million Iraqi dinars to the Erbil Governorate to fund various service projects for its resident.

