PM Barzani approves the allocation of nearly 8 billion IQDs to Erbil public services

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, on Monday, allocates nearly 8 billion Iraqi dinars to the public services of Erbil, according to a statement.

“PM Barzani approves the allocation of seven billion and 871 million Iraqi dinars for Erbil Governorate, with the aim of implementing various service projects for its residents,” according to a readout from the Department of Media and Information of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The amount will be spent on cleanup projects, transportation, and sewage in the Erbil governorate, according to the statement.

This amount is spent from the budget of the General Directorate of Erbil Municipalities, the readout added.

In November, the Prime Minister approves the allocation of over two billion dinars (IQD) for Erbil’s water facility.

Read More: PM Barzani allocates more than two billion dinars to Erbil’s water facility