Nearly 110 tons of olive oil are produced daily in the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Currently, Kurdistan Region produces 110 tons of olive oil daily at seven factories, according to the statement from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The olive factories in the Kurdistan Region receive nearly 800 tons of olives daily from local farmers to produce high-quality oil, the statement added.

“We have a lot of olives in our village. We harvest our own olives and take them to the factory. The factory owner manages the factory very well and coordinates with the farmers,” said one farmer.

Some days we receive one ton of olives, other days it ranges from 10 to 30 tons. However, we always turn 20 tons to olive oil, according to Ni’mat Mawlood, Head of the Olive Oil Producers Association.

Mawlood also said that the demand for oil olive in Kurdistan Region has increased drastically compared to previous years.

Kurdistan Region is suitable for growing olives, and nearly 1,350 farmers work in this field.

The Ninth Cabinet of the KRG continues to support the industrial and agricultural sectors in the Kurdistan Region.

Recently, the first fresh batch of pomegranates from the Kurdistan Region arrived to the United Arab Emirates and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani pledged to export more products, including apples, grapes, and honey.

Read More: PM Barzani visits the pomegranate export market in Erbil