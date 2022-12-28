Sulaimani police arrest seven over sexual assault on a minor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least seven young adults have been arrested for sexually assaulting a female minor in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province, local police announced on Tuesday.

After a young man published footage of the minor on the social media network, TikTok, she fled from her home, according to Sulaimani police. Her father later reported her missing to the police.

Following an investigation into the matter, two young men, initially responsible for publishing the footage, were arrested by the police, and five others were later implicated.

All the suspects have confessed to the crime, the police said.

The girl has been sent to a hospital for medical treatment. She will later be transferred to a women's shelter.