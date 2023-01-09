Politics

Swedish Representative to EU comments about NATO membership, Iran and Turkey

“We don't see any ground for making progress on Turkey’s application for EU membership in the foreseeable future for a number of reasons.”
author_image Kurdistan 24
Barzan Hassan, Kurdistan24's correspondent (left) and Lars Danielsson, Permanent Representative of Sweden to the European Union (Photo: designed by Kurdistan 24)
Europe NATO Sweden Turkey Iran EU Lars Danielsson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Lars Danielsson, Permanent Representative of Sweden to the European Union, on Monday held a press conference in Brussels, and responded to questions from Kurdistan 24 correspondent, Barzan Hassan. 

Regarding Swedish membership to NATO, Danielsson revealed that discussions with Turkey are ongoing. 

He added, the “Swedish Prime Minister commented on this as late as yesterday” and emphasized two points. First, “we will handle all discussions according to Swedish law.” Secondly, “we will handle it with the full respect of our commitments towards, for example, minorities' rights.”

Regarding Iran’s latest protests, the Swedish Representative said “we have already some sanctions in place,” and are prepared to take further measures if necessary. He expressed concern for Iran’s increased support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. 

With respect to Turkey, “we don't see any ground for making progress on Turkey’s application for EU membership in the foreseeable future for a number of reasons,” Danielsson explained to Kurdistan 24.

