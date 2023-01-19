PM Barzani welcomes German Bundestag’s recognition of Yezidi genocide

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday welcomed the decision by the German Parliament to recognize the Yezidi genocide, hoping practical steps will be taken to compensate for the suffering of the religious community.

During a press conference in Davos, Barzani spoke to Kurdish reporters on the sidelines of the 53rd World Economic Forum.

In addition to the German parliament’s decision, Barzani expressed his gratitude to other countries— Belgium and Dutch—resolutions.

Barzani hoped these recognitions will lead to practical steps to serve the community’s suffering at the hands of ISIS, he told reporters.

Davos agenda

In response to a question by a Kurdistan 24 correspondent, Barzani said issues of climate change, food security, renewable energy, and security have been discussed in his meetings, over the past four days.

“Kurdistan Region has an important role in providing food security and energy, and “we expect to continue to expand our efforts,” Barzani told Kurdistan 24.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region has demonstrated its “effective role” in combating terrorism and bringing stability to the region, he added.

“We renewed our relations with old friends and built on new ones,” Barzani said of the meetings.

Barzani said he asked partners to invest in the Kurdistan Region, as the government is undertaking banking reforms.

Baghdad-Erbil relations

With regards to the ongoing discussions between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government, Barzani said his government had engaged with Baghdad regarding issues of Article 140, Sinjar Agreement, and enacting a hydrocarbon law.

Iraq is currently preparing its 2023 budget law. For the first time, the KRG “is participating in writing the budget law with Baghdad,” he said.

Agricultural produce

In the meetings with European and Arab officials, he discussed “expanding the export” of Kurdish produce to their markets.

The premier asked Kurdish farmers to “increase their produce's quality and quantity” and cooperate with the private sector.

He stressed that the KRG has attempted to find new markets for Kurdish produce.