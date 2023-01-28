KDP and PUK exchange views to resolve their issues

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced a joint statement on Saturday regarding today’s meeting between both parties.

The top delegations of the two parties met today in the city of Sulaimani to discuss and exchange views on issues related to the political situation in the Kurdistan Region, according to the statement.

Various issues related to the previous agreement between the two sides were discussed, the statement added.

One of the contentious matters between the parties is amending the election law in the Kurdistan Region for the sixth parliamentary elections expected to take place in 2023.

The two sides agreed to hold another meeting in the near future, the statement concluded.

“In Slemani we had a frank discussion with PUK politburo. Expressed our firm position on holding elections, continued dialogue to solve issues between both parties,” Hemin Hawrami, a senior member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, later wrote in a tweet.

“The UK welcomes talks between the KDP and PUK today. A crucial first step to finding common ground for the benefit of the Kurdistan Region. We look forward to progress being made on key issues at the follow up meeting,” British Consulate General Erbil tweeted.