KDP, PUK to meet in Sulaimani after months of tension

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will meet in Sulaimani on Saturday morning to discuss issues between the ruling parties that have created tensions recently.

The party members are expected to discuss ways to resolve their differences, Soran Jamal Tahir, a PUK spokesperson, told Kurdistan 24 on Friday.

“Despite our differences, we have many things in common,” Ali Hussein, the head of the KDP office in Sulaimani, told Kurdistan 24.

One of the contentious matters between the parties is amending the election law in the Kurdistan Region for the sixth parliamentary elections expected to take place in 2023.

The KDP has recently announced that it would not object to amending the law and other technicalities that other Kurdish parties had requested.

The KDP and PUK, two leading parties, comprise the majority of the KRG's ninth cabinet.