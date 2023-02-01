Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom praises religious coexistence in the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sam Brownback, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, on Tuesday was interviewed by Kurdistan 24 via Skype.

Brownback commended the stability in the Kurdistan Region and referred to it as “an island of civility.”

“When we had attacks by ISIS [Islamic State in Iraq and Syria], the Kurdish region was a place of stability where [people] could go and seek refuge,” he added.

The Ambassador praised the peaceful coexistence in the Kurdistan Region and noted “people of different views and religions can coexist and thrive together [in the Kurdistan Region].”

He concluded the interview by expressing his gratitude for what the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has done for “free people.”