Dutch and Italian Prime Ministers reiterated their support for the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dutch and Italian Prime Ministers on Saturday spoke with Kurdistan24’s correspondent Barzan Hassan on the sidelines of the European Summit.

“We have very close ties in the Kurdistan Region,” Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, reaffirmed.

Moreover, Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, expressed her satisfaction with her recent visit to the Kurdistan Region, calling it “a great experience.”

“It’s a place [the Kurdistan Region] where Italy has had a historical presence and we want to strengthen our political and economic relationship. Our military presence in the Region is very important and I look forward to coming back for another visit,” she said.

Over the years, both countries have provided significant military and economic assistance to the Kurdistan Region. Also, their companies have partnered on numerous economic and agricultural projects with the KRG.

In December, the Italian Prime Minister visited the Kurdistan Region and met with senior government officials, including the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Also, PM Barzani in January met with his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where they discussed several issues.

