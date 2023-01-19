PM Barzani thanks Dutch support for Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday extended his gratitude to the Netherlands for its support of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) economic diversification and agricultural development programs, according to a statement.

Barzani met with his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. “I thanked the Netherlands for its continued cooperation in the Kurdistan Region,” Barzani said, adding the European country is one of the supporters of the KRG’s efforts to diversify the economy and develop the agriculture sector, a statement from Barzani’s office read.

Rutte expressed his country’s desire to further deepen its ties in the Kurdistan region, particularly in the agriculture sector.

They also discussed the importance of resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

During his participation at the international conference in Davos, Barzani held numerous meetings with business leaders as well as government officials from the US, EU, and Arab countries to enhance bilateral relations.

Finding new markets for Kurdish agricultural produce has been one of the main topics of discussion in the meetings, per the government press release.