Politics

PM Masrour Barzani met President of French Senate, Paris Mayor

"We spoke about the challenges in our region, and our shared support to Yazidis, Christians and other communities."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
PM Masrour Barzani held a meeting with President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher, Feb. 16, 2023 (Photo: KRG).
PM Masrour Barzani held a meeting with President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher, Feb. 16, 2023 (Photo: KRG).
Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani France Macron

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met with the President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher during his official visit to France.

"We spoke about the challenges in our region, and our shared support to Yazidis, Christians and other communities who’ve sought refuge in the Kurdistan Region," the PM Masrour Barzani tweeted.

Moreover, PM Masrour Barzani also met with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who he called a "long-standing friend of our people."

"I look forward to welcoming her and her team in Erbil later this year to explore joint projects between our capitals," he added in a tweet.

On Thursday, PM Masrour Barzani met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Together we helped safeguard the world from ISIS. Now we’re building trade and investment ties to sustain our peoples,” PM Barzani added.

“France is an ally with a common vision; to enhance our region and the security of Europe,” the tweet concluded.

France and the Kurdistan Region enjoy close cultural, historical, and diplomatic ties.

For example, the former French First Lady Danielle Mitterrand played a decisive role in urging world leaders to aid and protect the persecuted Iraqi Kurds from Saddam Hussein’s military in 1991.

She visited the nearly two million refugees who had fled a ferocious Iraqi assault to the Turkish and Iranian borders that year.

Read More: PM Barzani hails historical role of late Danielle Mitterrand in meeting with her son 

She was a strong advocate for establishing the no-fly zone over the Kurdistan Region to protect it against Saddam’s warplanes and helicopter gunships. She was later named “Mother of the Kurds” by the Kurdish leadership for her support.

France also supported the Kurdish Peshmerga forces during the fight against ISIS.

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive