Turkish drone targets car near Qamishlo

A source told Kurdistan 24 that a car was targeted in the Biwera village on the Qamishlo-Tirbesipi road.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Turkish drone reportedly killed one person near Qamishlo (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone attack on Wednesday reportedly killed one civilian in the countryside of Qamishlo.

A source told Kurdistan 24 that a car was targeted in the Biwera village on the Qamishlo-Tirbesipi road.

According to preliminary information, as a result of this attack, one person died and another person was injured.

Since late January, Turkey has continued to carry out drone strikes in the area, primarily targeting areas held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). To date, Turkey has carried out ten drone strikes this year.

After the earthquakes, a Turkish drone strike also targeted a car in the village of Manaz near Kobani on Feb. 12.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said one employee of the Autonomous Administration was killed in the drone attack.

“In a time when the world is busy helping those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey & Syria, the Turkish occupation is escalating against our region,” Syrian Democratic Forces media center head Farhad Shami tweeted.

Bassam al-Ahmad, the executive director of Syrians for Truth and Justice, told Kurdistan 24 that Syrians "are deeply concerned about the recent Turkish attacks in Syria, especially after the earthquakes, with tens of thousands of innocent Turkish people still trapped under rubble and struggling to stay alive, the Turkish army is killing people in Syria."

"This is not acceptable, they should do their job and focus on helping their own people instead of killing Kurds and Syrians," he concluded.

