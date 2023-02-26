Economy

Nearly 362,000 families benefited from the distribution of kerosene in the Kurdistan Region

To date, more than 72 liters of kerosene have been distributed to inhabitants of different provinces of the Kurdistan Region.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Oil distribution in the Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Oil distribution in the Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Oil KRG KRGs ninth cabinet

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ninth cabinet project to distribute kerosene in the mountainous areas has ended. The plan for urban areas is still ongoing,  according to a statement from the KRG’s Department of Media and Information.

To date, more than 72 liters of kerosene have been distributed to inhabitants of different provinces of the Kurdistan Region, the statement added.

In Erbil province alone, 31.6 million liters have been distributed and 157.5 thousand families have benefited. In Sulaimani province, nearly 30 million liters have been distributed and 120.5  thousand families have benefited, per the statement.

Moreover, in Duhok province, nearly 16 million liters were distributed and 80 thousand families benefited, while f639 thousand liters of oil were distributed to 3 thousand families in Halabja province, according to the statement.

Thus, the total number of oils distributed in the Kurdistan Region is more than 72 million liters, benefiting more than 362 thousand people.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive