Nearly 362,000 families benefited from the distribution of kerosene in the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ninth cabinet project to distribute kerosene in the mountainous areas has ended. The plan for urban areas is still ongoing, according to a statement from the KRG’s Department of Media and Information.

To date, more than 72 liters of kerosene have been distributed to inhabitants of different provinces of the Kurdistan Region, the statement added.

In Erbil province alone, 31.6 million liters have been distributed and 157.5 thousand families have benefited. In Sulaimani province, nearly 30 million liters have been distributed and 120.5 thousand families have benefited, per the statement.

Moreover, in Duhok province, nearly 16 million liters were distributed and 80 thousand families benefited, while f639 thousand liters of oil were distributed to 3 thousand families in Halabja province, according to the statement.

Thus, the total number of oils distributed in the Kurdistan Region is more than 72 million liters, benefiting more than 362 thousand people.