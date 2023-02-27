PM Barzani allocates nearly $2 million to combat drought in Erbil province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has allocated nearly $2 million to dig water wells in Erbil province in a bid to combat drought and provide clean water to its citizens, according to a government statement.

PM Barzani’s decision comes ahead of the summer season when water shortages are routinely experienced in the province.

The premier approved the allocation of 2,878 billion IQD (nearly $1,868 million) for digging 40 water wells across the province, according to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Media and Information Department.

The funds will be dispersed in installments from the KRG Ministry of Municipality and Tourism’s budget, the statement added.

PM Barzani last year allocated funds to replace the outdated water pipelines from the water treatment plants to the province, as the Region strives to alleviate the damaging impact of climate change, according to local authorities.

Officials have previously claimed that digging water wells is a temporary solution and suggested that building a new treatment plant on the Greater Zab River, that serves as the water source for Erbil, would significantly contribute to lessening the burden on groundwater.

Iraq is ranked the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to the effects of climate change, including droughts.