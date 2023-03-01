Politics

KDP President Masoud Barzani receives the leader of the Victory Alliance

Both sides discussed the political situation in Iraq, recent developments in Erbil-Baghdad relations, and the government’s reform program.
author_image Kurdistan 24
President Masoud Barzani (right), the leader of the KDP, during his meeting with Haider al-Abadi, the leader of Victory Alliance and the former Iraqi Prime Minister, March 1, 2023. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
Kurdistan President Masoud Barzani Haider al-Abadi KDP Victory Alliance

 ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Wednesday received Haider al-Abadi, the leader of Victory Alliance and the former Iraqi Prime Minister in Erbil, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

Both sides discussed the political situation in Iraq, recent developments in Erbil-Baghdad relations, and the government’s reform program, the statement added. They stressed the importance of greater coordination between the two parties. 

Afterwards, the leader of the Vicrory Alliance visited the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister. 

